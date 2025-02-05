Freight Sign Wide Receiver Jeremy Singleton

February 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of wide receiver Jeremy Singleton for the 2025 season.

Singleton is from New Orleans, Louisiana, and attended Brother Martin High School. By his senior year, Singleton was a three-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports, being rated 25th in the state of Louisiana by ESPN and ranked 6th wide receiver in the state of Louisiana. Singleton ended his high school career as his high school's receiving leader with 76 receptions for 1,384 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Singleton continued his football career at the University of Houston where he first saw the field in 2018. He saw action in all 13 games and had five catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a win over USF.

In 2019, he was second on the team with 26 receptions for 381 yards and three touchdowns. Singleton also recorded a 50-yard touchdown reception against Cincinnati and recorded his second career 100-yard receiving game in a win against UConn.

In 2021, Singleton caught 28 passes for 485 yards and five touchdowns along with having nine plays of 20 yards or longer. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and finished his career at Georgia Southern.

At Georgia Southern, Singleton played in 12 games and had 66 receptions which was the second most in program history. He also had a career-high 10 catches for 133 yards against Appalachian State.

