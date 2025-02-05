Panther Proud: Celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) is an opportunity to celebrate the indispensable impact women have made within athletics, both on and off the proverbial field (ice, pitch, or whatever surface the sport of their choice is played upon). It's a day to recognize paramount achievements, to reflect on progress made in advancing gender equity in a male-dominated field, and to inspire the next generation of female leaders to chase their dreams.

At the Bay Area Panthers, we're proud to highlight the talented and multi-faceted women within our organization who work behind the scenes helping shape the success of our franchise.

Today, we honor their journeys and the lasting impact they are making on the industry.

Christina Tetreault - Director of Marketing & Host

Christina brings experience in sports journalism and marketing, having worked with major professional teams and organizations. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication, as well as Spanish for the Professions, from Arizona State University's Cronkite School, where she developed her skills in storytelling, reporting and broadcasting. Her established journalistic career includes covering the San Diego Padres, working as a Pit Notes Reporter for NASCAR, and covering many Bay Area professional sports teams during the playoffs such as the Golden State Warriors and the San Jose Sharks in both English and Spanish. She joined the Bay Area Panthers (formerly, Oakland Panthers) pre-pandemic in 2020 for their inaugural season and has since taken on multiple roles, from Red Hat to Host, before becoming Director of Marketing in 2024.

A former athlete, Christina competed in marching band, swimming, and softball, later winning a championship in both club and intramural co-ed softball at ASU. She now coaches junior high softball at North Creek Academy and varsity softball at Berean Christian High School, helping young athletes refine their skills and build confidence.

Rachel Romov - Manager of Public Relations

Rachel has built a career on public relations with a strong emphasis in professional sports, and has a successful track record working alongside prominent teams and athletes. A graduate of California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo with a focus in Journalism, Public Relations, and Advertising, Rachel has represented powerhouse organizations like the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, alongside many clients she has juggled from her first internships to her current career. She's also worked with elite athletes, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and soccer star Christen Press of Angel City.

Natalie Mohn - Social Media Coordinator

Natalie kicked off her career right out of the gate in the sports industry after simultaneously earning a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems and a Master of Science in Innovation with User Experience from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI). While earning her degrees and contributing to four winning seasons as a Division III varsity field hockey player, she worked for the WPI Athletics Department and managed social media and design for WPI Field Hockey. Since June 2024, she has been the Social Media Coordinator and primary graphic designer, among many roles, for the Bay Area Panthers.

Beyond her professional work, Natalie is dedicated to growing the game of field hockey. She was appointed Vice President of the Northern California Field Hockey Association (NCFHA), which promotes post-collegiate women's field hockey in the San Francisco Bay Area. She also shares her love for the game in coaching youth and high school athletes for Fly Field Hockey Club and Branham High School. Natalie continues to compete by playing in NCFHA leagues and tournaments.

On this National Girls and Women in Sports Day, we celebrate Christina, Rachel, and Natalie's achievements and encourage young girls to chase their dreams - whether that's playing, coaching, or working in sports. The Bay Area Panthers stand in support of all women who make sports stronger, both on and off the field.

