Steamwheelers Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day

February 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers are proud to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, honoring the incredible impact that women have in shaping the game we love. From our coaches and trainers to our staff, interns, and beyond, the dedication and passion of these women are essential to our success on and off the field. We recognize their leadership, hard work, and the doors they continue to open for future generations in sports. Today, we celebrate their contributions and reaffirm our commitment to supporting and uplifting women in all aspects of athletics!

A letter from General Manager Destiny Brown,

"To the Trailblazing Women in Sports,

As you continue to break barriers and push limits in a world that is still catching up to the incredible potential you hold, remember this: Your journey isn't just about achieving your own dreams-it's about showing the world what's possible when determination, talent, and passion meet courage.

The road won't always be easy. You'll face obstacles, doubters, and challenges that test you. But those moments are the very ones that shape you into a leader, a role model, and an inspiration for those who come after you. Embrace every victory and every setback, because each one is a lesson that fuels your growth.

Keep trusting your abilities, pushing, and following your instincts. Don't be afraid to take risks, to be bold, and to set new standards. The world needs you to be unapologetically yourself, to dream bigger, and to keep pushing for what is rightfully yours.

Above all, know that by chasing your dreams, you are opening doors for others who will follow in your footsteps. You are part of a movement that's rewriting the rules and proving that women belong in every corner of the sports world. Your efforts on and off the field are a continuation of this story being written.

Keep breaking those barriers-you're not just changing the game; you're changing history.

With Love, Destiny Brown"

Now in its 39th year of existence, the NGWSD honors the many ways that sports push girls and women to achieve excellence and realize their boundless potential. The Women's Sports Foundation, who sponsors National Girls & Women in Sports Day, applauds the vital role played by the individuals and organizations championing girls and women in sports, advocates seeking to protect Title IX and advance gender equality, athletes using their powerful platform to inspire greatness, and coaches working daily to unlock girls' limitless capabilities. The confidence, strength and character gained through sports participation are the very tools girls and women need to become strong leaders in sports and life. A vibrant movement that's celebrated annually, NGWSD honors the achievements of girls and women in sports and continues to Lead Her Forward by acknowledging the power of sports to unlock her limitless potential. For more information, please visit www.ngwsd.org.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.