Fishers Freight Win Inaugural Game over NAZ, 41-29

March 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







PRESCOTT VALLEY- The Fishers Freight played their first game ever in Northern Arizona on Saturday night. After falling behind in the first half, two pick sixes contributed to a second half comeback where The Freight secured the 41-29 victory.

FIRST QUARTER

Northern Arizona got the ball first and on their first drive of the game, CJ Fowler ran the ball into the end zone for the touchdown. Followed up with a good extra point, the Wranglers took the 7-0 lead just five minutes into the game.

After a lengthy drive down the field by the Freight, the Fishers team turned the ball over in the red zone with their first ever possession.

The Wranglers got the ball back but their possession would last into the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

With their next drive, Northern Arizona's Marvin Kinsey Jr. lunged into the end zone for their second touchdown of the game about a minute and a half into the second quarter. With another good kick, the Wranglers took a 14-0 lead.

About halfway through the second quarter, Freight quarterback Jiya Wright ran into the end zone to make history with the Freight's first ever touchdown. This put Fishers on the board, making it 14-6 after a missed PAT.

Just a few minutes later, the Freight's Devin Hafford recovered the ball after a fumble on the kickoff by Northern Arizona, putting Fishers in a good position late in the first half.

Jon Lewis scored the Freight's second touchdown of the game, closing the score gap to 14-13 after a good extra point.

With less than ten seconds to go in the half, however, the Wranglers extended their lead to 21-13 with a touchdown by Kobe Smith.

THIRD QUARTER

Early in the third quarter, Lewis scored his second touchdown of the game to make it a one-point game again. This made him the first Fishers Freight player in franchise history to score two touchdowns.

Midway through the third quarter, defensive lineman Izaiah Reed intercepted the ball from Northern Arizona and ran it in for a touchdown, becoming the first player with a pick six but also giving the Freight their first lead of the game.

After going up 26-21, the Freight extended their lead by one point after not allowing Northern Arizona to get out of the end zone during kickoff, earning the rouge point.

Wright scored his second touchdown of the game after a fake hand off cleared a path to the end zone for him. This extended their lead to 33-21.

FOURTH QUARTER

Both teams found defensive success early in the fourth quarter as there was not another score until about six minutes remaining in the game when the Freight's Devin Hafford claimed their second pick six of the game.

After running the ball into the end zone from the 25-yard line, Hafford extended the Freight's lead to 39-21.

Northern Arizona's Marvin Kinsey Jr. had his second touchdown of the night with about a minute and a half to play in the fourth quarter to make it 39-29 after a successful two-point conversion.

The Freight tacked on two more points after a safety caused by the Wranglers losing control of the ball in the end zone after the snap.

Time expired soon after and the Freight officially claimed their first victory in franchise history with a 41-29 come from behind win over the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

The Fishers Freight will make their home debut on Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Fishers Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.