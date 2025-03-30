Tucson Sugar Skulls Start Slow in Loss against Arizona Rattlers in Season Opener

March 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls opened their 2025 Indoor Football League season with a hard-fought battle against in-state rivals, the Arizona Rattlers, at Desert Diamond Arena. Despite a resilient effort, Tucson fell short, with the Rattlers securing a 56-28 victory.

First Half Struggles

The Sugar Skulls started the game determined to make a statement, with kicker Kevin Macias putting Tucson on the board early with a field goal on a fourth down. However, the Rattlers quickly responded, capitalizing on their offensive opportunities to take control of the game.

Tucson's defense made a pivotal play in the first quarter when Nyles Gaddy recovered a Rattlers' fumble, creating a crucial opportunity for the Sugar Skulls. Capitalizing on the turnover, running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch powered into the end zone for Tucson's first touchdown. However, the Rattlers maintained control, closing the first half with a commanding 35-13 lead.

Second Half Fight

The Sugar Skulls came out of the locker room with renewed energy, as defensive back Brion Murray sparked momentum with an interception on the first play of the second half. Quarterback Jordan Ambrose then connected for a crucial touchdown, trimming the deficit. Ambrose continued his strong performance, adding another touchdown in the third quarter to bring Tucson within striking distance.

As the game progressed, Sapp-Lynch continued to make an impact, converting a two-point play to close the third quarter at 42-28 in favor of the Rattlers. However, Arizona's offense proved too much to handle, as they pulled away in the final quarter to seal a 56-28 victory.

Skull Standouts:

RB Davonte Sapp-Lynch

QB Jordan Ambrose

DB Bir'on Murry

DL Nyles Gaddy

What's Next?

The Sugar Skulls will return home for their first game at the Tucson Convention Center on April 12, where they will face the Jacksonville Sharks, coming off a bye week. With a chance to rebound and defend their home turf, Tucson aims to deliver a complete performance and secure their first win of the season season.

Tickets for the home opener are available now at the Tucson Sugar Skulls website. Fans unable to attend can catch the action live on the IFL Network.

For more updates, follow the Tucson Sugar Skulls on social media or visit www.tucsonsugarskulls.com.

