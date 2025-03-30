Massachusetts Pirates Launch Refreshed Email Newsletter: The Captain's Log

March 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates, a leading team in professional indoor football, are thrilled to announce the launch of their refreshed digital newsletter, the "Captain's Log." This revamped digital publication is designed to bring fans closer to the action with exclusive content, behind-the-scenes insights, and the latest team updates.

Subscribers to Captain's Log will enjoy a wide range of features including player interviews, game previews, and post-game analysis, along with special promotions and fan events. The newsletter aims to enhance the fan experience by providing timely and engaging content directly to their inboxes.

"We're excited to offer our fans a more dynamic and engaging way to stay connected with the team," said Adrian Figueroa, Director of Marketing & Media Content with the Massachusetts Pirates. "The Captain's Log is more than just a newsletter; it's a direct line to the heart of our team - Pirate Nation. This new digital experience will allow us to provide our fans, new and engaging ways to interact with the organization, such as the new season-long Enter to Win contest we will be announcing soon!"

Fans can subscribe to The Captain's Log via the Massachusetts Pirates' official website or here, and join a growing community of dedicated supporters who make up Pirate Nation.

The 2021 United Bowl Champions; Massachusetts Pirates are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and play their home games at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. For 2025 ticket information for the Massachusetts Pirates please call (508) 452-MASS (6277), email contact@masspiratesfootball.com or visit http://www.masspiratesfootball.com. Follow the Pirates on Facebook via Facebook.com/MAPirates, Instagram @mass.pirates, and X @mass_pirates.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.