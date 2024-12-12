Tyler Kings Returns to Jacksonville

December 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Sharks are thrilled to welcome back running back Tyler King for the 2025 season. Known for his versatility and dynamic presence on the field, King was a crucial part of the team's success last year.

2024 Season Highlights

Rushing: 305 yards, 6 touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry

Receiving: 89 yards, 1 touchdown

Scoring: 10 total touchdowns, 62 points

Special Teams: 451 kick return yards with 2 touchdowns; including a 58-yard game-winning touchdown

King's journey to the Sharks began when he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. Before going pro, he was a star at Marshall University, earning Conference USA All-Freshman honors and leading Division I in rushing yards per game during October 2018.

As King and the Sharks gear up for 2025, they are ready to build on their achievements from last year and bring even more excitement to their fans.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.