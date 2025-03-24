OHL to Announce Results of 2025 Priority Selection Draft Lottery on Wednesday, March 26

March 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, ON - With the 2024-25 OHL regular season in the books and the playoffs set to begin, attention also turns to the next generation of OHL talent. The 2025 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore is just around the corner, taking place on Friday, April 11th, and Saturday, April 12th.

Before the draft, the OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first four picks in the first round. Fans can watch the results unfold live on Wednesday, March 26th at 7:00 PM, streaming for free on OHL Live as well as the league's YouTube, Facebook, and X channels. The Lottery will also establish the draft order for the 2025 OHL U-18 Priority Selection (April 16th) and contribute to the order for the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Four non-playoff teams-the Peterborough Petes, Guelph Storm, Sarnia Sting and Ottawa 67's -will be in the mix for the first overall pick. The weighted lottery system remains in place, giving the last-place Peterborough Petes a 40 percent chance of securing the top selection, followed by 30 percent for the Guelph Storm, 20 percent for the Sarnia Sting, and 10 percent for the Ottawa 67's.

The Windsor Spitfires claimed the top pick in last year's lottery and went on to select OHL Cup MVP Ethan Belchetz with the first overall choice in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

With the playoff race now set, OHL fans have plenty to look forward to. The 2025 OHL Playoffs get underway on Thursday, March 27th, with first-round action in Barrie, Saginaw, and Windsor at 7:00pm. Every game of the OHL Playoffs can be streamed live on OHL Live on CHL TV, with playoff packages available at watch.chl.ca.

In addition to the postseason excitement, several marquee events are on the schedule including:

Friday, March 28 | 7:00pm - OHL Cup Championship Game (OHL Live Freeview + YouTube, Facebook, and X)

Friday, April 11 | 7:00pm - OHL Priority Selection - Rounds 1-3 (OHL Live Freeview + YouTube, Facebook, X, YourTV, and Rogers Super Sports Pack)

Saturday, April 12 | 9:00am - OHL Priority Selection - Rounds 4-15 (OHL Live Freeview + YouTube, Facebook, X, YourTV, and Rogers Super Sports Pack)

Wednesday, April 16 - OHL U-18 Priority Selection (OHL Live Freeview + YouTube, Facebook, and X)

The anticipation is growing as the next generation of OHL stars get ready to make their mark. Stay locked in for full coverage leading up to and throughout the 2025 OHL Priority Selection at ontariohockeyleague.com.

