Spitfires Announce First Round Playoff Schedule

March 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires today announced the game dates of First Round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs vs the Soo Greyhounds.

The Spitfires will play Game 1 of the First Round on home ice at WFCU Centre on Thursday, March 27, at 7:05 p.m. Game 2 will be on Saturday March 29 at 7:05 p.m.

All first-round games will be televised on YourTV Windsor, streamed on CHLTV and on radio channel AM800. On the YourTV call for each game will be play-by-play announcer Chris Mcleod and analyst Nick Warriner. Catch the voice of the Spitfires, Steve Bell, on AM800 throughout all of the playoffs for home and away games.

Windsor's complete 2025 First Round schedule is below.

Round 1:

Round 1 Tickets Location Date Time Broadcast

Game 1 Buy Tickets WFCU Centre Thursday, March 27 7:05p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

Game 2 Buy Tickets WFCU Centre Saturday, March 29 7:05p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

Game 3 GFL Memorial Monday, March 31 7:07p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

Game 4 GFL Memorial Wednesday, April 2 7:07p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

*Game 5 Buy Tickets WFCU Centre Friday, April 4 7:05p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

*Game 6 GFL Memorial Sunday, April 6 7:07p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

*Game 7 Buy Tickets WFCU Centre Tuesday, April 8 7:05p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

