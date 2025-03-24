Michael Misa Wins 2025 Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy
March 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today recognized its award winners from the 2024-25 Regular Season that concluded on Sunday.
Eddie Powers Trophy (OHL Top Scorer presented by Kubota) - Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit
NHL Draft eligible Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa completed one of the most outstanding offensive seasons from an OHL player in some time on Sunday, piling up five points (1-4--5) in the Spirit's 9-2 win over the Flint Firebirds to finish his season with a CHL-leading 134 points including 62 goals, 72 assists and a plus-45 rating over 65 games. Misa becomes the first player in Saginaw Spirit history to claim the Eddie Powers Trophy as the OHL's top scorer, doing so with the most points since another draft eligible in London's Patrick Kane (62-83--145) during the 2006-07 season.
A former OHL Rookie of the Year Award recipient and exceptional status first overall pick by the Spirit in 2022, Misa was held pointless in just five of 65 contests. His 134 points are tied with John Tavares (2006-07) for the most by an OHL U18 skater since 2000.
A product of Oakville, Ont., Misa won a Memorial Cup with the Spirit last June, and completes his third OHL season with career totals that include 113 goals, 152 assists and 265 points over 177 regular season games.
The Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy was donated by the Toronto Marlboro Athletic Club in memory of Eddie Powers and was first awarded in 1945-46 to Tod Sloan of St. Michael's who scored 79 points in 25 games. In addition to Misa, other recent recipients have included David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves (2023-24), Matthew Maggio of the Windsor Spitfires (2022-23) and Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires (2021-22).
