Smith, McIvor and Jovanovski Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Steelheads' Konnor Smith Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Anaheim Ducks prospect Konnor Smith of the Brampton Steelheads is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering four goals, three assists and seven points in three victories.

Smith opened the week with a goal on Wednesday in the Steelheads' 7-2 win over the Brantford Bulldogs. He followed up with a career-high performance on Friday, netting a hat trick and adding two assists to earn first star honours in a 6-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes. Smith capped off the week with an assist on Sunday, earning third star honours as the Steelheads secured a perfect week with a 4-1 win over the Kingston Frontenacs.

The 20-year-old defenceman recorded 10 goals, 16 assists, and 26 points in 40 games this season between the Steelheads and Owen Sound Attack. A Windsor, Ont., native, he was traded to Brampton at the start of the new year from the Attack. Originally selected by the Peterborough Petes in the ninth round (175th overall) of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, Smith has totaled 70 points (26-44-70) in 219 career regular-season games. An OHL champion with the Petes in 2023, he contributed two points during their 23-game playoff run. Smith was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the award this week, 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit registered eight points (3-5-8) in three games played, while Noel Nordh tallied three goals and three assists in three contests.

