2025 OHL Priority Selection Set

March 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, presented by the Real Canadian Superstore, gets underway on Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm with rounds one through three. On the morning of Saturday, April 12th the draft will continue with rounds four through fifteen.

The annual Priority Selection welcomes 300 new players to the OHL as member clubs draft prospects from across Ontario and select US States to join their organization. Day 1 of the Priority Selection will be aired across the province on YourTV, Rogers TV, Eastlink, Cable 14, and Shaw Spotlight community stations.

Guelph Storm Draft Class 2024

Round Pick Name Position Last Team

1 9 Alex McLean C Barrie Jr. Colts U16 AAA

2 35 Carter Stevens C Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA

3 43 Eric Frossard LD London Jr. Knights U16 AAA

4 59 Colin Ellsworth G York-Simcoe Express U16 AAA

5 91 Logan Rivard C New Liskeard Cubs U18 AAA

7 131 Dawson Morris LD Sudbury Wolves U16 AAA

7 136 Micah Della Croce C Guelph Gryphons U16 AAA

8 151 Reggie Taylor C Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA

9 177 Alex Carscadden C Mississauga Rebels U16 AAA

10 191 Jake DiCapo LW Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA

11 211 Aiden Atkinson C Halton Hurricanes U16 AAA

12 224 Matthew Miller C Cambridge Hawks U16 AAA

13 251 Jake Brown LW Buffalo Jr. Sabres 15's

14 271 Julian Walters RW North York Rangers U16 AAA

15 290 Callen Newton C Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA

15 291 Ethan Madden G Guelph Gryphons U16 AAA

