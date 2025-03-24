Zach Jovanovski Named OHL Rookie of the Week

March 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm goaltender Zach Jovanovski is the OHL Rookie of the Week 3 GP, 2-1, 2.67 GAA, .921 SV%, 93 SV playing to a 2-1 record, with a 2.67 goals-against average, and .921 save percentage.

The 17-year-old from Tecumseth, Ontario, has appeared in 19 games this season, posting a 6-10-3-0 record, along with a 3.71 goals-against average and a 0.886 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 170lb. netminder was selected in Storm in the seventh round (134th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

March. 10 - March. 16: Aidan Lane (Brampton Steelheads)

March. 3 - March. 9: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 24 - March. 2: Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Cole Zurawski (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.