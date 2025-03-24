OHL Announces 2024-25 Regular Season Award Winners

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today recognized its award winners from the 2024-25 Regular Season that concluded on Sunday.

Eddie Powers Trophy (OHL Top Scorer presented by Kubota) - Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit

NHL Draft eligible Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa completed one of the most outstanding offensive seasons from an OHL player in some time on Sunday, piling up five points (1-4--5) in the Spirit's 9-2 win over the Flint Firebirds to finish his season with a CHL-leading 134 points including 62 goals, 72 assists and a plus-45 rating over 65 games. Misa becomes the first player in Saginaw Spirit history to claim the Eddie Powers Trophy as the OHL's top scorer, doing so with the most points since another draft eligible in London's Patrick Kane (62-83--145) during the 2006-07 season.

A former OHL Rookie of the Year Award recipient and exceptional status first overall pick by the Spirit in 2022, Misa was held pointless in just five of 65 contests. His 134 points are tied with John Tavares (2006-07) for the most by an OHL U18 skater since 2000.

A product of Oakville, Ont., Misa won a Memorial Cup with the Spirit last June, and completes his third OHL season with career totals that include 113 goals, 152 assists and 265 points over 177 regular season games.

The Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy was donated by the Toronto Marlboro Athletic Club in memory of Eddie Powers and was first awarded in 1945-46 to Tod Sloan of St. Michael's who scored 79 points in 25 games. In addition to Misa, other recent recipients have included David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves (2023-24), Matthew Maggio of the Windsor Spitfires (2022-23) and Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires (2021-22).

Jim Mahon Trophy (Top Scoring Right Winger) - Nick Lardis, Brantford Bulldogs

The 2024-25 recipient of the Jim Mahon Trophy also happens to be the league's top goal-scorer. Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis of the Brantford Bulldogs led OHL right-wingers with 117 points including a league-leading 71 goals and 46 assists.

Lardis is one of just eight players in OHL history to record at least 70 goals in a season as his 25 power play goals and 375 shots on goal led the league. His season included a total of seven hat-tricks and 20 multi-goal outings for the Bulldogs, who finished atop the Eastern Conference standings.

An Oakville, Ont. native, Lardis has amassed 155 goals, 114 assists and 269 points over 234 career regular season games between Brantford, Hamilton and Peterborough after originally being the Petes' first round (sixth overall) pick in 2021. He was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round (67th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Jim Mahon Trophy was first presented following the 1971-72 season by the players and management of the Peterborough Petes in memory of their right winger Jim Mahon who was accidentally killed that summer. Recent recipients have included David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves (2023-24), Matthew Maggio of the Windsor Spitfires (2022-23) and Lucas Edmonds of the Kingston Frontenacs (2021-22).

Dave Pinkney Trophy (Lowest Team Goals-Against) - Austin Elliott and Aleksei Medvedev, London Knights

FW 'Dinty' Moore Trophy (Lowest Rookie Goals-Against Average - Aleksei Medvedev, London Knights

The London Knights are winners of the Dave Pinkney Trophy for the second straight season, surrendering a league-low 180 goals backed by the goaltending tandem of Austin Elliott and Aleksei Medvedev.

The Knights claim the honour for the sixth time in their history, finishing atop the OHL standings with a record of 55-11-2-0. Elliott, who was acquired via waivers from the WHL's Saskatoon Blades by way of the Barrie Colts, led the league with a 2.10 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and impressive 32-1-0-0 record. The overage netminder won an OHL record 20 consecutive starts to begin his tenure in the league.

Awarded annually since 1949, the Dave Pinkney Trophy is presented to the goaltenders of the team with the lowest goals-against average during the regular season. Last year's recipients were London netminders Michael Simpson and Owen Willmore.

The draft eligible Aleksei Medvedev led OHL rookies with a 2.79 goals-against average, becoming the seventh Knights goaltender to claim the FW 'Dinty' Moore Trophy for lowest G.A.A. by a rookie. London's second round (38th overall) pick by the Knights in 2023 played to a 22-8-2-0 record with a .912 save percentage and three shutouts over 34 games, earning OHL Rookie of the Month honours in November and OHL Goaltender of the Month recognition in January.

The trophy is named after F.W. 'Dinty' Moore of Port Colborne, Ont., who served as OHA President from 1942-45. In order to qualify for this rookie award, a goaltender must play a minimum of 900 minutes. Last year's winner was Jack Ivankovic of the then-Mississauga Steelheads.

2024-25 OHL Regular Season Team Awards:

Hamilton Spectator Trophy (Regular Season Champion) - London Knights

The Knights are back-to-back Hamilton Spectator Trophy recipients, playing to their second-best season in franchise history with a record of 55-11-0-2 with 112 points. Read more

Holody Trophy (Midwest Division Champion) - London Knights

The Knights become the first team in OHL history to win six consecutive division titles, etching their name onto the Holody Trophy once again in 2024-25. Read more

Bumbacco Trophy (West Division Champion) - Windsor Spitfires

The Spitfires are West Division champions with a record of 45-17-4-2, being led offensively by dual 100-point scorers Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree. Read more

Emms Trophy (Central Division Champion) - Barrie Colts

The Barrie Colts claim the Emms Trophy as Central Division champions for the first time since 2018. The Colts featured big contributions from draft eligible defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson in 2024-25, who set a new club single season record on the blueline with 26 goals. Read more

Leyden Trophy (East Division Champion) - Brantford Bulldogs

The Bulldogs secured Brantford its first OHL banner, winning the Leyden Trophy as East Division champions with a record of 44-19-5-0. Read more

The 2025 OHL Playoffs get underway on Thursday as 16 team continue their pursuit of the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

