Offense Falls Quiet, Dogs Lose Second Straight to Monarchs

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs were unable to break into a stellar pitching performance from the Kansas City Monarchs and fell big for the second day in a row, 11-1.

The Dogs suffered a slow and painful death at the hands of Kansas City's right-handed starting pitcher Nick Belzer. Coming off a three inning, eight run shelling at Lake Country, Belzer bounced back in a big way with six innings pitched and no runs allowed.

Seven different Monarchs notched a hit, but Jan Hernandez stole the show with his 3-for-4 performance that included a home run and two doubles. The two RBI bumped Hernandez to second in the AAPB with 29, behind teammate Matt Adams. Additionally, the right fielder collected a web gem with his sliding catch in the fourth inning.

The bats came alive for Kansas City, but went silent for the Dogs. Chicago logged five total hits, no extra-base hits and just three innings with multiple runners on base. With tonight's loss, the Dogs have scored just 12 total runs over the past five games.

It was the Monarch's game from the jump. In the top of the first inning, Gabriel Guerrero connected on a ball from Dogs starter Johnathon Tripp to deep left field that made the score 1-0. Guerrero, who hit about half his batting practice balls onto the left field concourse, did just the same with his fifth long ball of 2022.

In the second, Hernandez got his night started with his seventh double of the season. Next up to the plate was Casey Gillespie and again he delivered at the bottom of the order with a RBI single to right field. The first baseman ended the night 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Tripp struggled to put together a clean inning against the potent Kansas City lineup. In his three innings pitched, the right-hander allowed three runs off of six baserunners.

By the fourth inning, the score sat at 3-0 and Chicago manager Butch Hobson turned to lefty James Reeves out of the bullpen. The former San Diego Padres organization product has been dominant thus far for the Dogs, but was forced to leave tonight's game due to an apparent injury. He left after two-thirds of an inning pitched and was marked with an unearned run.

Right-handed reliever Joe Cavallaro came in and restored order for the time being. The long reliever has been a stable innings eater for Hobson and pitching coach Stu Cliburn and off of a cold call into the game, he contributed 2.1 scoreless frames with three strikeouts recorded. In a game without many highs, Cavallaro's excellence was an encouraging sign for a pitching staff that is finding its groove.

The game stayed quiet at 4-0 until the eighth inning when the Monarchs blew the doors open. David Thompson started the rally with a single up the middle and against Jeff Kinley, Hernandez teed off with a deep blast to dead center that bounced off of the batter's eye. Following the home run, Gillespie quickly scored from a walk and Pete Kozma double. Suddenly down seven, right-handed pitcher Tanner Shears made his season debut and got two straight outs, only one was a sacrifice fly that brought in Kozma.

Kansas City tacked on three more runs off of an Adams RBI single and Thompson two-run home run. The rally marked the tenth time this season that the Monarchs scored double-digit runs, which sits atop the league.

The Dogs broke the shutout off of a Charlie Tilson single, but by then the game was a foregone conclusion. Chicago hopes to salvage the series in an afternoon bout tomorrow. The Dogs will send out starter A.J. Kullman to go against Akeem Bostick for the Monarchs. Game time is at 3:00 p.m. at Impact Field.

