Dockhounds' Bats Explode in First Game against RedHawks

June 11, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, N.D. â - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-9) and Lake Country DockHounds (12-14) combined for a total of 26 runs on 32 hits on Friday night as the DockHounds won the series opener 16-10 in front of 3,183 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. Former RedHawks infielder T.J. Bennett went 5-for-6 with three doubles, a triple, and a run scored. Lake Country had four batters with three or more hits in the win.

Fargo-Moorhead didn't score until the fifth inning and fell behind early. However, they made the game close by scoring eight runs in the final three innings. Manuel Boscan (3-for-6, 4 runs batted in) and Evan Alexander (4-for-5, 3 runs scored) were the offensive leaders for the RedHawks.

LHP Kevin McGovern (2-1) earned his first loss of the season after allowing nine runs (one unearned) on 11 hits in five innings pitched. McGovern struck out six batters and did not give up a walk in his start. LHP Ryan Duffy pitched two innings of relief and allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks. INF Nick Novak pitched the final two innings of the game and only allowed one hit while striking out two batters.

Lake Country capitalized on a one-out T.J. Bennett triple and opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. The DockHounds scored at least once in eight of nine innings in the game. 12 of Lake Country's 20 hits were for extra bases. Catcher Wilfredo Gimenez went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three runs batted in, and two runs scored.

LHP Evan Kruczynski (2-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks but earned the win. LHP Kyle Huckaby pitched in the seventh and allowed two walks but did not give up a run. RHP Alex Reinoehl pitched 1.1 innings and allowed six runs (two unearned) on six hits and three walks while striking out a batter. LHP Matt Valin pitched a scoreless final 0.2 innings and struck out one batter while allowing a walk.

Fargo-Moorhead and Lake Country will continue their three-game series tomorrow night at 6:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field. LH Tyler Grauer (1-1, 2.21 ERA) is set to start for the RedHawks and will face RHP Devin Beckley (0-1, 5.14 ERA) of the DockHounds.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.