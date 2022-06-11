Big Second Inning Dooms Birds
June 11, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Lincoln, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs scored 12 runs in the second inning of Saturday night's contest and never looked back as they topped Sioux Falls 14-4 at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln sent fifteen batters to the plate in the 12-run frame, collecting nine hits and were assisted by two Sioux Falls errors. Matt Goodheart added a two-run homerun in the fourth to give the Saltdogs their largest lead.
Sioux Falls got on the board in the eighth inning with a Trey Michalczewski RBI single followed by an Angelo Altavilla walk with the bases loaded. Gavin LaValley reached on an error with two outs in the ninth before Kona Quiggle belted a two-run homerun.
Michalczewski, Quiggle and LaValley all finished with two hits while Matt Dunaway struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief.
Sioux Falls is now 8-19 on the season and wraps up its six-game roadtrip Sunday afternoon in Lincoln.
