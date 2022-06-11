DockHounds Prevail in Shootout, Record Twenty Hits

FARGO, N.D. - The Lake Country DockHounds prevailed in a shootout against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Fargo, winning 16-10.

Lake Country marched their way to North Dakota with a huge task- Take down the American Association's all-time strikeout leader, Kevin McGovern. They did that and more.

The DockHounds kicked off the first with a triple from TJ Bennett. Gabriel Noriega singled to drive Bennett in.

Bennett doubled in the third, his second of five hits on the night. Noriega knocked him in with a 5-3 putout. In the fourth inning, Tristen Carranza hit a ball to the deepest part of Newman Outdoor Field on a two-run home run, scoring Aaron Takacs. The score at this point was 4-0 Lake Country.

A monster fifth inning produced five runs for the DockHounds. Bennett ground-rule doubled and Noriega brought him in to score again on a two-run shot to put the Hounds up by five runs. After Takacs stole second base, Tristen Carranza doubled, driving in Takacs. The hits kept coming as Wilfredo Gimenez drove in Carranza and Blake Berry with the inning's third double. The lead jumped to 9-0.

The F-M RedHawks' Manuel Boscan doubled in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two.

Lake Country scored a run in the sixth and seventh innings, while F-M scored two after the seventh-inning stretch. The score sat 11-4 DockHounds.

Lake Country continued to attack in the eighth frame. Berry drove two runners on a bases loaded scenario. Gimenez doubled again, driving in Berry and Carranza. The TJ Bennett show continued, when he drilled his third double and fourth hit of the ball game, driving in one run. The score was now 16-4.

But the game wasn't done yet! The RedHawks would score three runs in their half of the eighth and three more in the ninth to put them within six runs. However, the lead was insurmountable, and Lake Country won 16-10.

Evan Kruczynski won on the mound, limiting the RedHawks to 4 runs. AA veteran Kevin McGovern took the loss with eight earned runs.

Lake Country will continue their three-game series in Fargo on Saturday at 3 p.m.

