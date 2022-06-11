Goldeyes Spoil Atomic Pork Chops' Rally in Extras

GENEVA, Ill. - The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to claim a 5-3 win over the Kane County Atomic Pork Chops on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. This was the second game in 2022 that the Kane County Cougars took on the "Atomic Pork Chops" moniker.

With the game tied at three entering the top of the 10th, Winnipeg (13-13) began the frame with Logan Hill starting at second base. Ian Sagdal led off the inning and laid down a bunt, but an errant throw from Kane County (13-13) reliever C.J. Carter (0-1) allowed Hill to score and Sagdal to reach second. Later in the inning, with Sagdal at third, Carter tossed a wild pitch that scored Sagdal to make it 5-3.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Atomic Pork Chops threatened as Ernie De La Trinidad singled, and a Steve Lombardozzi bunt put runners at second and third. However, Goldeyes closer Tasker Skobel (1-1) shut the door by striking out Jimmy Kerrigan and inducing a Bryce Brentz flyout to end the ballgame.

Winnipeg jumped out to an early lead against Atomic Pork Chops starter Westin Muir. In the top of the second, Max Murphy doubled to lead off the inning. After advancing to third on a groundout, Murphy came in to score on a wild pitch form Muir. Later in the inning, Reggie Pruitt Jr. singled before Deon Stafford Jr. crushed a two-run homer down the left-field line to make it 3-0.

The Atomic Pork Chops struck back against Winnipeg starter RJ Martinez in the bottom of the fourth. To lead off the frame, Dylan Busby smacked a solo homer over the center field fence to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Kane County struck via the long ball again in the bottom of the sixth. Bryce Brentz led off the inning with an opposite field shot over the right-center field fence to pull the Atomic Pork Chops within one. Busby stepped in next and promptly crushed a ball over the scoreboard in left field for his second home run of the night to tie the game at three.

Before falling in extras, the Atomic Pork Chops received quality work out of the bullpen. Ryan Richardson tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts against one walk. Logan Nissen also pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The series with the Goldeyes concludes Sunday afternoon as right-hander Luis Ramirez (2-1, 5.89 ERA) takes the hill for Winnipeg against the Cougars' Jose Fuentes (1-0, 2.57 ERA). First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

