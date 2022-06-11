X's Split Doubleheader for Second Straight Day

Gary, IN - For a second straight day the Sioux City Explorers played in a doubleheader and split the twin bill. They fell in game one to the Gary SouthShore RailCats 7-3 before winning game two, 2-0.

Game One: Gary SouthShore 7 - Sioux City 3

Sioux City jumped out to a 1-0 second inning lead when Chase Harris collected an RBI single.

The RailCats fought back with a three run third. Alec Olund stole home while Jayveon Williams was caught in a run down to tie it at one. A Michael Cruz single produced two runs to give Gary SouthShore a 3-1 lead.

Sioux City battled back to tie it in the fifth, Gabe Snyder singled home a run and Nick Franklin tied it by scoring on a wild pitch.

Both starters received no decisions. Sioux City starter Patrick Ledet went five frames allowing 3 runs all earned on four hits and two walks while striking out a season high seven.

The RailCats broke it open in the sixth, scoring four times off of Explorers reliever Max Kuhns (0-2) who was handed the loss.

Josh Vincent (2-2) received the win for Gary tossing two scoreless frames and striking out three.

Game Two: Sioux City 2 - Gary SouthShore 0

Sioux City in game two turned to the bullpen for a spot start and went with southpaw Blaine Hardy.

Hardy (1-2) rewarded the Explorers with a dominant performance. He retired the first ten batters he faced before allowing three hits. He did not walk a batter and fanned six. He navigated four and two-thirds innings on only 68 pitches.

He was aided in the second inning by a quick two out rally for Sioux City. A Sebastian Zawada single and a Trey Martin double put runners at second and third with two outs for Blake Tiberi who lined a single to right field, scoring the pair.

The two runs were all Sioux City needed. Kevin Lenik tossed a scoreless inning and a third and Thomas McIlraith (6) earned the save with a perfect ninth and a pair of strikeouts.

Adam Heidenfelder (1-3) took the tough luck loss allowing only two runs on four hits with a season high eight strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Sioux City will face the RailCats again on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 4:05. Sioux City sends southpaw Tom Windle (0-0, 4.50) to the bump to face off against righty Harrison Francis (1-1, 3.85).

