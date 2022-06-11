Gritty Goldeyes Win in Extras

GENEVA, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (13-13) beat the Kane County Cougars 5-3 in 10 innings at Northwestern Medicine Field on Saturday night.

Tied at 3-3 in the top of the 10th, and playing under the international tiebreaker rule, Ian Sagdal's sacrifice bunt attempt towards third resulted in a throwing error by Cougars' pitcher CJ Carter that scored Logan Hill from second base. Hill started the inning on second. Winnipeg took a 5-3 lead later in the inning when Sagdal scored on a two-out wild pitch.

With Josh Rolette starting the bottom of the 10th on second base, Kane County (13-13) found life when Ernie de la Trinidad's slow roller touched the third base bag for an infield single. After Steve Lombardozzi sacrificed the tying runs into scoring position, Tasker Strobel struck out Jimmy Kerrigan before retiring Bryce Brentz on a lineout to left field to end the game.

Strobel (1-1) picked up the win in relief after also pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

Carter (0-2) took the loss in relief for Kane County.

In the top of the second, Max Murphy led off with a double to right-centre, took third on a groundball to second from David Washington, and scored the game's first run on a wild pitch from Cougars' starter Westin Muir. With two outs and no one on base, Reggie Pruitt Jr. singled to left-centre, setting up a two-run home run to left from Deon Stafford Jr.

Dylan Busby led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run to put the Cougars on the board.

Busby and Brentz opened the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back home runs to tie the game.

Goldeyes' starter RJ Martinez took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on eight hits in five and one-third innings. Martinez walked none and struck out five.

Muir also took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on five hits in three innings. Muir walked two and struck out two.

Jhon Vargas and Erasmo Pinales combined for two and two-thirds scoreless relief innings for Winnipeg.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Luis Ramirez (2-1, 5.89) faces right-hander Jose Fuentes (1-0, 2.57). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

