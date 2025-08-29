Off Top with Ari Chambers and the Golden State Valkyries
Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
Kate Martin, Kaitlyn Chen, and Veronica Burton sit down with Ari Chambers on Off Top to share the stories that shape them on and off the floor.
On the 4th season of Off Top, host Ari Chambers continues to dive deep into the untold stories of our players. The second episode features Golden State Valkyries guards - Kate Martin, Kaitlyn Chen, and Veronica Burton.
This WNBA Original Series brings the buzz of dynamic conversations straight to your screen, as Chambers guides athletes through in-depth discussions about their life journeys, both on the hardwood and beyond.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
