Golden State Valkyries Update
Published on August 31, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
San Francisco - Earlier today the Golden State Valkyries were delayed due to a technical issue with the shot clocks due to a power outage this morning. Game play has resumed, and these issues will be addressed accordingly.
