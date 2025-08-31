Bria Hartley to Miss Remainder of Season

Published on August 31, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to a meniscus tear in her right knee injury sustained during team practice. Hartley is expected to make a full recovery. Additional updates will be provided when appropriate.

