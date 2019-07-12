OF Jose Gutierrez assigned to Myrtle Beach from Short Season Low A Eugene

The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

Gutierrez, who was with the Pelicans for a short stint in 2018, joins the Birds from Eugene. This season, in 12 games split between Mesa and Eugene, he hit .333/.429/.583 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs. With the Pelicans in 2018, he hit .239/.314/.391 in 14 games. Overall, last season, he split time between Low-A South Bend, Myrtle Beach and Mesa. Signed in 2015 by the Cubs, the Venezuela native debuted in the DSL in 2016, playing 65 games and hitting .241/.291/.372.

Gutierrez will wear No. 34. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with four on the Injured List.

