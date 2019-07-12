Keys and Mudcats Split Doubleheader

FREDERICK, MD - Six unanswered runs and an extra-inning marathon saw the Frederick Keys (7-16, 36-56) split a doubleheader with the Carolina Mudcats (13-10, 52-40) on Friday night at Nymeo Field. After going down 4-0 in game one, the Keys offense tallied six runs behind a great relief outing from DL Hall to take a 6-4 win, claiming the series victory. The Keys and Mudcats went to extras in game two for the second time in the series. Frederick had several chances but went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position as they fell 4-1 in nine innings. Cody Sedlock made an impressive appearance in relief in game two while Jomar Reyes went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a home run in game one.

Game one started off on the wrong foot for Nate Karns. The MLB rehabber struggled to find command of the zone as he walked the first two batters he faced and gave up an RBI double to Tristen Lutz. Mario Feliciano followed with a sacrifice fly and Payton Henry then slugged an RBI double to make it 3-0 Mudcats.

Karns walked one more batter before he was pulled after throwing 35 pitches. He lasted two-thirds of an inning and gave up three runs on three walks and two hits.

The Mudcats scored one more in the second but the Keys chipped away in the bottom of the inning. Reyes singled to lead off the frame and Robbie Thorburn unleased a double to put runners at second and third. Yeltsin Gudino then singled in run and Kirvin Moesquit broke up a double-play, allowing Thorburn to cross home to make it 4-2.

In the fourth inning, Reyes clubbed his sixth home run of the season to bring the Keys within a run. Three straight singles loaded the bases for Daniel Fajardo, who hit a dribbler in front of the plate that scored the tying the run. Sean Miller then lofted a sacrifice fly that scored Gudino to give the Keys a 5-4 lead.

Reyes punched in a run in the sixth to give Frederick a 6-4 cushion.

Meanwhile, the Keys got a lights-out performance from Hall out of the bullpen. In his first action since pitching in the Futures Game, Hall (3-3) allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out seven in his second relief outing of the season.

Tim Naughton (S, 2) closed out the seventh by striking out the side with the tying run on base.

Game two was a low-scoring affair from the start. The Mudcats took advanced of a botched double-play ball and scored a run in the top of the third but Zach Jarrett slugged a solo shot in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 1-1.

Blaine Knight had a solid start for the Keys after a few rough outings. The righthander scattered four hits and a pair of walks over four innings. He also got some great defensive plays from Jarrett and Thorburn in the fourth inning. Jarrett threw a runner out at second while Thorburn made a great catch in the left-field gap.

Cody Sedlock came in relief and was solid out of the bullpen. He dealt with traffic each inning, including a bases loaded jam in the fifth but was in command the entire time. He struck out six batters over four innings while allowing four hits and three walks. He struck out Brice Turang with the go-ahead at third in the eighth inning to end his outing.

The Keys offense faltered throughout the game. Patrick Dorrian hit a lead-off double in the fifth but was stranded there. The Keys had the winning run in scoring position in both the seventh and eighth innings but failed to score it.

The Mudcats broke through in the top of the ninth against Tyler Joyner (0-1). After Feliciano's ground-ball scored the go-ahead run, Eddie Silva crushed a two-run home run to give Carolina a 4-1 lead.

Justin Topa (S, 2) pitched a flawless ninth after Anthony Bender (1-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Keys welcome in the Salem Red Sox on Saturday, June 13. RHP Ofelky Peralta (0-0, 9.00) takes the mound for Frederick. The Keys will change their name to the "Frederick Cheese" and wear special cheese-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off on the Live Source app during the game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00pm. Pregame coverage is set to start at 5:45pm on frederickkeys.com and the Tune In radio app.

