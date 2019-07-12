P-Nats Pack Saturday 7/20 Doubleheader with Woodstock 50th Anniversary Theme Jersey, Juan Soto Bobblehead, Fred McGriff Autograph Signing, & Fireworks

July 12, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - The Potomac Nationals are gearing up for one of the grooviest nights of the 2019 season, as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers visit Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium for a doubleheader on Saturday, July 20th. From a celebration of Woodstock's 50th anniversary with theme jerseys to a Juan Soto bobblehead, a celebrity autograph signing, and fireworks, there will be something for everyone at The Pfitz.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Juan Soto "Road to the Show" Childish Bambino bobblehead, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union. This one-of-a-kind collectible honors Soto's meteoric rise through the minors in 2018, which included a dominant run in a P-Nats uniform. It'll feel like summer once you get your hands on your miniature Childish Bambino.

Fans who yearn for two games of peace and music will enjoy Saturday's celebration of the Woodstock music festival, which took place 50 years ago this summer. The P-Nats will put a spell on you with decorations, music and a photo booth for fans to mark the occasion. A tie-dye bat signed by the 2019 P-Nats will be raffled off at Fan Assistance, while players will wear trippy, psychedelic jerseys presented by Play4TheCure. The keepsakes will be auctioned off during the course of the evening with proceeds benefitting the National Foundation for Cancer Research (Play4TheCure), and winners will have an opportunity to take a picture with the player who wore and signed the jersey after the game.

An MLB legend will grace The Pfitz on Saturday, as five-time All-Star Fred McGriff will meet with fans and signs autographs as part of the P-Nats' Legends Autograph Series, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union. A World Series Champion with the Atlanta Braves in 1995, "The Crime Dog" hit 493 home runs in his illustrious career. McGriff will sign for fans from 6:00 to 7:40 out on the concourse.

The Potomac Nationals have teamed up with the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation to end the cycle of domestic violence with a night of awareness. The first 500 fans to the ballpark on Saturday will receive a Joe Torre baseball card and a Topps baseball card set, while there will be a baseball signed by the Hall of Famer up for raffle at Fan Assistance.

Saturday is also Scout Night at the ballpark, where you can bring your troop, pack, or den to the game and participate in a pre-game parade on the warning track. All scouts will receive a special patch to commemorate their experience and will have an opportunity to spend the night camping in the outfield.

To add to the pre-game ambiance, local band "Just Wanna Play" will perform in the café area prior to the first pitch of game one.

After the game, kids can run the bases presented by Glory Days Grill, and all fans can stick around for post-game fireworks presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union and WTOP.

First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:00pm, with gates opening at 4:00pm. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to increase their chances of getting a P-Nats premium giveaway item, the Juan Soto bobblehead. The doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games, with the second game starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2019 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.