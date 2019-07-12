Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 12 at Fayetteville)

After splitting the first two games of their series against the Woodpecker, the Dash look to take Friday's rubber match at Segra Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (10-12, 48-38) at Fayetteville Woodpeckers (10-11, 41-49)

RHP Zach Lewis (5-3, 5.82 ERA) vs. RHP Jojanse Torres (2-0, 2.38 ERA)

7 p.m. - Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Game #87 (Away Game #43)

DASH BEAT WOODPECKERS 8-5

Thanks to a strong offensive performance, Winston-Salem outlasted Fayetteville 8-5 in a rain-shortened, seven-inning game at Segra Stadium on Thursday night. With the game tied at one going into the fourth, the Dash took the lead for good. Steele Walker hit a leadoff double, and, after back-to-back outs, Craig Dedelow drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Then, Carlos Perez bounced a run-scoring single through the right side to make it a 2-1 contest. Then, JJ Muno stroked a two-run triple to right-center, and, on the play, a throwing error from Jeremy Pena to third allowed Muno to cross home plate and make it a 5-1 Dash lead. Konnor Pilkington ended up earning the win, allowing three runs in five innings.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

AN ALUMNUS SHINES AT A NEW LEVEL

Luis Robert, who began the season with Winston-Salem, made his Triple-A debut on Thursday and hit two homers and drove in seven runs with the Charlotte Knights as part of a win over Gwinnett. Rated the fifth-best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Robert posted a .453/.512/.920 batting line in 19 games for the Dash before earning a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. Across the three levels he's played at this season, the 21-year-old has a batting average of .353 with 18 homers and 60 RBIs in 76 games.

LENDING A HAND IN TWO ROLES

Right-hander Zach Lewis will get the ball in Friday's contest against Fayetteville. Lewis, who is from Palos Heights, Illinois, is pitching for the organization he grew up loving as a kid. When he was younger, he was a big fan of White Sox third baseman Joe Crede, a key member of the 2005 Chicago White Sox team that won a World Series. Lewis has pitched in the bullpen and in the rotation for Winston-Salem this season. In his first outing of the season, he replaced an injured Lincoln Henzman on Opening Day to earn a victory over the Keys by tossing 6.2 strong innings. As a reliever this year, Lewis has thrived, posting a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances. Meanwhile, in a starting role, the right-hander is 1-2 with a 7.51 ERA in nine starts.

THE GIVE AND TAKE ON OFFENSE

Despite scoring just 50 runs over the last 15 games, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .253), on-base percentage (1st, .336) and slugging percentage (2nd, .388). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (64) and tied for fourth in runs scored (394). However, in the second half, the Dash have struggled with runners in scoring position, hitting at a .228 (45-for-197) clip.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Through the first 22 games of the second half, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs. Here's the breakdown of the Dash's record in these games:

One-run games: 4-5

Two-run games: 3-4

Three-run games: 2-2

Four-run games: 1-1

DASH DOTS

Jake Elliott has earned two saves this season, both of which have come at Segra Stadium...Friday marks the last game the Dash will play in Fayetteville this season...Winston-Salem continues its stretch of 26 consecutive games played with a three-game set against the Down East Wood Ducks starting on Saturday.

