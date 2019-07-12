Karns Joins Keys on MLB Rehab

July 12, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that Orioles right-handed pitcher, Nate Karns, will pitch for the team on a Major League rehab assignment on Friday. He is scheduled to start game one of the Keys doubleheader against the Carolina Mudcats.

Karns, 31, was shifted from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list with a right forearm strain on May 20. He began a rehab assignment with the GCL Orioles on June 25 and has made four starts. During this time, he is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA. Over 4.1 innings he has allowed one run on one hit with three walks and three strikeouts. His most recent outing was last Thursday against the GCL Rays. He tossed two scoreless innings.

Before going on the injured list, Karns made four appearances (two starts) with Baltimore. Over 5.1 innings, he allowed one unearned run on seven hits to go with three walks and five strikeouts.

Signed by the Orioles as a free agent in February, Karns spent the entire 2018 season on the injured list for the Kansas City Royals with right elbow inflammation. He made four starts in Spring Training and posted a 1.98 ERA.

Over parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues, Karns is 16-12 with a 4.30 ERA in 67 games (56 starts). He has struck out 326 in 316 MLB innings while allowing 299 hits and walking 127. In addition to his time with the Orioles, he has pitched for Washington, Tampa Bay, Seattle and Kansas City.

His best season came with the Rays in 2015, where he went 7-5 with a 3.67 ERA in 27 games (26 starts). He led American League rookies in starts, innings and strikeouts.

Originally selected by the Nationals in the 2009 First-Year Player Draft out of Texas Tech, Karns played his last two seasons with the Red Raiders after transferring from NC State. He lives in Arlington, TX.

The Keys play a doubleheader on Friday night, with first pitch slated for 5:00 p.m. Karns faces Mudcats left-hander Aaron Ashby (2-2, 2.32), while in game two right-hander Blaine Knight (0-6, 6.39) starts for the Keys against Carolina right-hander Matt Smith (3-7, 3.56). Both games will be seven innings and each can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app. It is Social Media Night, while fireworks follow the game sponsored by On the Spot Detailing. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.