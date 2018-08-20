Oduber Earns American Association Player of the Week Award

August 20, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs and the American Association jointly announced today that Saltdogs outfielder Randolph Oduber is the Pointstreak Player of the Week. Oduber (pronounced OH-duh-BER) is the third Saltdogs player to win the award in 2018, after Angel Reyes and Christian Ibarra received the honor on May 27 and June 3 respectively.

Oduber went 11-24 (.458) while playing in all six games for the Saltdogs this week. The right fielder was an extra-base hit machine, smacking three doubles and a triple. He was a big run producer, driving in six runs and scoring eight times. His best game was on Friday against the Texas AirHogs. The Aruban was 4-6 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. He was a home run short of hitting for the cycle and nearly achieved it when his deep fly ball hit a foot below the top of the fence in the ninth inning.

Oduber helped power the Saltdogs offense to 46 runs over the past week. The Saltdogs won road series against Wichita and Texas to extend their series-win streak to four straight series. To make the offensive outburst more impressive, Lincoln tallied those runs despite four of its games going shorter than the regular nine innings.

The 29-year-old has provided a jolt to the Saltdogs offense since joining the team on June 18th. He had hits in 37 of his first 40 games and reached base safely in 39 of his first 40 games. Oduber is hitting a team-high .354 with five home runs and 36 RBIs. He leads the team with 19 doubles. His biggest improvement has been in avoiding the strikeout. The outfielder struck out about once per game on average last season but is averaging only .67 strikeouts per game this year.

Oduber led the Saltdogs with 17 homers in 2017 but started this campaign with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. He hit .250 over 21 games before the RedHawks released him. Oduber is one of four Saltdogs who play on the Netherlands National Team. He notched a double and a home run while helping the Dutch to a semifinals appearance in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

The Saltdogs (42-43) are off on Monday and start a three-game set with the Kansas City T-Bones on Tuesday. First pitch at Haymarket Park is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 101.5 FM 1480 AM and saltdogs.com/stream.

For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball. For ticket information visit https://saltdogs.com/tickets/ or call (402) 474-2255.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.