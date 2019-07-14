Ocando's Start Lifts Boise to 6-3 Win over Hillsboro

BOISE, ID - In the final game of the three game series against the Hillsboro Hops (Short Season A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks), the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) sparked a 6-3 win over the Hops behind an impressive start from Jeffri Ocando.

The right-hander tossed 5.2 innings, giving up only four hits and two earned runs, along with four strikeouts. This was Ocando's third consecutive start in which he did not give up more than two earned runs.

The Boise offense started to roll when shortstop Ezequiel Tovar drove in Bladimir Restituyo to score the first run of the ballgame for Boise. Tovar would later score off a wild pitch in the same inning that pushed the Hawks ahead 2-0.

Restituyo then lifted a ball to right-center for a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third scoring Joe Aeilts and making it 3-0 Hawks. Restituyo finished the night one for two with one run and two RBIs.

The bottom of the fifth inning saw three runs come across for the Hawks. Isaac Collins scored off a wild pitch to start the scoring. Restituyo then laid down a sacrifice bunt towards the right side of the mound that scored Aeilts and made it 5-0 Hawks. Yorvis Torrealba then ripped a grounder down the third base line that scored Aaron Schunk and it sent it to 6-0 Hawks.

Hillsboro later followed up with three runs of their own. Two of them off a single from Nick Grande in the top of the sixth and a solo home run from Andy Yerzy that made it 6-3.

Hawks closer Jacob Wallace collected his fourth save of the year and is tied for first in the Northwest League.

The Hawks will host the Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) for a three-game series Sunday July 14-Tuesday July 16.

