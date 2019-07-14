C's Open Homestand with 2-1 Victory over Tri-City

July 14, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Three Canadians arms came together on Sunday evening to help open a three-game homestand on the right foot as Vancouver topped Tri-City 2-1 largely in part to the efforts of RHP Nick Fraze, RHP Alex Nolan and LHP Luke Gillingham.

Fraze went three scoreless innings allowing just three hits as the former Texas State standout kept the Dust Devils offense at-bay before turning the ball over to the bullpen. RHP Alex Nolan was outstanding in relief going five innings of three hit baseball as he weaved his way through a few tough stretches including the top of the 6th inning when Canadians 3B Ronny Brito tossed a routine groundball past 1B Trevor Schwecke allowing SS Jordy Barley to reach base. From there, a groundout from 2B Kelvin Alarcon pushed Barley to second followed by a Nolan wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from CF Matthew Acosta scored Barley which was the only blemish on an otherwise outstanding performance from Nolan who was named the Player of the Game. LHP Luke Gillingham came in for a three-up, three-down 9th to secure both the victory and his second save of the summer.

Offensively the Canadians plated both of their runs in the bottom of the 5th inning with 3B Ronny Brito leading off with a hard hit single followed three consecutive walks to CF Dominic Abbadessa, 1B Trevor Schwecke and 2B Tanner Morris. The walk to Morris brought home the first run of the game ending Tri-City reliever RHP Jake Sims night. The next batter, Canadians DH Philip Clarke grounded out to second base scoring Abbadessa giving Vancouver a 2-0 lead. Those two runs would prove to be enough on a Sunday afternoon where the C's went 0-for-10 with runner's in scoring position.

Notes: Canadians 1B Yorman Rodriguez left the game at the end of the 3rd inning with what looked to be a hamstring strain. The NWL leader in batting average (.389) was 2-for-2 on the day and was trying to beat a force out at second base when steps before the bag he pulled up limp and came out of the game for INF Tanner Morris... Both the winning pitcher and losing pitcher are Canadian-born with Nolan (1-1) from Burlington, ON and RHP Jake Sims (1-2) from Guelph, ON... Vancouver has now won three of it's past four games.

With the victory, Vancouver improves to 9-21 (.300) with eight first-half games remaining while Tri-City falls to 14-16 (.467) and drops two games back of North Division leading Spokane.

Vancouver is back at The Nat on Monday, July 15th at 7:05pm as the Canadians look to win their second straight series over a North Division opponent with RHP Adam Kloffenstein (0-2, 3.66) making his 6th start of the season.

Tickets to Vancouver Canadians Baseball can be purchased by calling 604-872-5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.