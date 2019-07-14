Longball "Giveth" and "Taketh" Away in 6-2 Loss to Everett

July 14, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Funko Field - Everett, WA) - The Canadians got back-to-back home runs from SS Ronny Brito and 2B Tanner Morris in the top of the 8th inning to bring Saturday's game to within a run, but Everett punched back with a three-run bottom of the 8th powered by a two-run home run from RF Austin Shenton helping the Aquasox close out the C's with a 6-2 victory.

Canadians LHP Juan Diaz went 5 2/3 innings scattering just three hits allowing three earned runs that included a two-run home run from CF Billy Cooke who scored three times in the series finale victory. RHP Mike Pascoe followed with 1 1/3 inning of hitless, scoreless baseball that kept the game within reach as Vancouver's offense didn't warm up until the 8th inning. Everett's RHP George Kirby (2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 2SO) and RHP Deyvi Florido (5.1IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 2SO) were stingy on the C's bats until both SS Ronny Brito and 2B Tanner Morris tagged Florido minutes before his exit from the game.

Aquasox closer RHP Reid Morgan came in and shut down the Canadians in the 9th inning getting 3B Davis Schneider to strikeout, making the final 6-2.

Notes: Canadians 1B Yorman Rodriguez was 0-for-4 dropping his season average to .376 which is still nine points ahead of Everett RF Austin Shenton who went 1-for-4... LHP Nicolas Medina struggled in his lone inning of work (bottom of 8) allowing three runs on four hits... SS Ronny Brito's home run was his first of the season... Vancouver falls to 2-7 (.222) vs. Everett this season... Vancouver takes this three-game series 2-games-to-1.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 8-21 (.276) through 29 first-half games while the Aquasox improve to 15-14 (.517). Everett now heads to Spokane to face the Indians out at Avista Stadium while Vancouver returns home to open up a three-game series vs. Tri-City that starts Sunday, July 14th at 5:05pm. Canadians RHP Adam Kloffenstein gets the ball in the series opener that has tickets available at www.canadiansbaseball.com, by calling 604.872.5232 or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

