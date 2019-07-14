Bumpy Start Proves Costly

In front of 3,074 fans at Gesa Stadium on Saturday night the Tri-City Dust Devils (14-15) came up short in the series finale, falling 4-0 to the Spokane Indians (16-13). The Dust Devils were unable to erase the early deficit after Spokane scored three runs in the top of the first inning.

One night removed after shutting out Spokane, the Indians returned the favor in the rubber match. Tri-City was limited to just three hits throughout the game by Spokane. The team did get a strong performance from the bullpen. Ramon Perez and Tom Colletti combined to keep the Indians scoreless over the final five innings. With the loss the Dust Devils are now two games out of first place in the North Division behind Spokane.

Tri-City will hit the road to begin a three-game series against the Vancouver Canadians. Left-hander Ethan Elliot will start the series opener on Sunday night. Vancouver will counter with right-hander Adam Koffenstein.

The Dust Devils will return to Gesa Stadium on Wednesday to face the Everett AquaSox. Wednesday at Gesa Stadium will be Dusty's Birthday presented by Vivid Imaginations Professional Face Painting. To purchase tickets, visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

