Unexpected Hero Dalesandro Leads Hops to Victory

July 14, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops





The Hillsboro Hops defeated the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 7-3 on Sunday afternoon to knot up the South Division of the Northwest League. The Volcanoes powerhouse offense was held at bay by the Hops exceptional pitching staff, which has continued to dominate in crucial situations. Eight games remain in the first half of the season with the division leader automatically clinching a playoff berth.

Deyni Olivero (4-1) hurled 5.2 innings of two-run ball, overcoming a solo homer by Franklin Labour (12) continuing his league lead in long balls. Olivero was not fazed and began mowing down the Volcanoes' batters. He ran into trouble a couple times, but continued to prevail and keep the league's top offense guessing.

The Hops offense tied the game in the bottom of the second when Ricky Martinez drove in Tristin English with a single. Hillsboro took the lead and would not relinquish it when the hero of the game, Nick Dalesandro drove in his first of four RBIs with a sacrifice fly. Hillsboro recorded two more runs the bottom of the third with a Jorge Barrosa RBI triple and Andy Yerzy bouncing into a double play with the bases loaded.

The hero of the ballgame, Dalesandro drove in two runs in fourth and a final run in the sixth. The Hops bullpen gave the Volcanoes no window to comeback led by Yaramil Hiraldo pitching 1.1 scoreless and Jacob Stevens and Bryan Menendez both tossing a scoreless frame.

Hillsboro (19-11) and Salem-Keizer (19-11) will face off in game two of the series Monday at 7:05 pm. The radio pregame show begins at 6:35 pm on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

