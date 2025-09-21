Oakland Roots SC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Taylor Calheira scored a second-half equalizer as FC Tulsa earned a 1-1 draw against Oakland Roots SC at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum after Peter Wilson had opened the scoring for the hosts with his seventh goal in his past seven appearances.







