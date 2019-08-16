NYPL Announces All-Star Rosters

The New York-Penn League has released the rosters for the league's 15th annual All-Star Game being played at Richmond County Bank Ballpark in Staten Island, NY on Tuesday, August 21st.

Williamsport Crosscutters picked to play in the game for Team Blue are; C Logan O'Hoppe, INF Kendall Simmons, SS Bryson Stott and OF Corbin Williams.

The rosters consist of two players at every infield position, two catchers, six outfielders and 10 pitchers. The Blue Team, selected by Borough President James Oddo, will be managed by the Brooklyn Cyclones coaching staff led by Edgardo Alfonzo and will be comprised of players from Brooklyn, Mahoning Valley, Lowell, Batavia, Tri-City, Williamsport and West Virginia.

The Red Team will be managed by the Staten Island Yankees coaching staff led by David Adams and will be represented by players from Staten Island, Hudson Valley, Connecticut, Auburn, Aberdeen, State College and Vermont. The Batavia Muckdogs lead Team Blue with seven All-Star game selections. The Aberdeen Ironbirds and Hudson Valley Renegades lead Team Red with six All-Stars each. .

Gates for the 2019 New York-Penn League All-Star Game will open at 3 P.M. with festivities including autograph signings by former Yankees Mickey Rivers and Bucky Dent, an appearance by Bernie Williams and a Home Run Derby before the game that will pit members of the Fire Department of New York and the New York Police Department against each other, each team will be members from All-Star squad.

Tickets are available by calling 718-720-9265 or visit siyanks.com/all-star-game.

