'Clones Swept by Lake Monsters in Friday Finale

BURLINGTON, VT - Fueled by three big innings and two three-run home runs, the Vermont Lake Monsters swept the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, completing the series with a 13-6 victory Friday night at Centennial Field.

W: Noa (1-5)

L: Cleveland (3-3)

BIG MOMENTS

- Yerdel Vargas' three-run home run in the eighth capped a monster night for Vermont, bringing the lead to 13-1.

- Ahead 3-1 in the sixth, Josh Watson's three-run homer extended the Vermont lead to 6-1.

- Brooklyn rallied for five runs in the ninth inning, cutting the deficit to seven runs. Raul Beracierta and Gavin Garay each drove in runs with RBI singles.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

- Yoel Romero: 2-5, RBI, R

- Joe Genord: 1-3, RBI, R, BB

- Ranfy Adon: 1-2, 2 BB

NEWS & NOTES

- The Cyclones allowed a season-high 13 runs, surpassing their previous high of 11 on June 23 against Staten Island.

- Ranfy Adon, who had walked twice in 101 plate appearances this season, earned two free passes to set a season-high in walks.

- The Cyclones bullpen has allowed 23 earned runs in 22.1 innings over the past four games, yielding six home runs.

- Yoel Romero finished the series with four hits in nine at-bats in the final two games, while Gavin Garay went 5-11 over the three-game set to continue his six-game hitting streak.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Tri-City ValleyCats - 6 p.m.

MCU Park - Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Matt Cleveland (3-2, 3.46) vs. RHP Seth Shuman (0-3, 3.70)

Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets

Video: facebook.com/brooklyncyclones

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

