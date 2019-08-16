'Clones Swept by Lake Monsters in Friday Finale
August 16, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BURLINGTON, VT - Fueled by three big innings and two three-run home runs, the Vermont Lake Monsters swept the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, completing the series with a 13-6 victory Friday night at Centennial Field.
W: Noa (1-5)
L: Cleveland (3-3)
BIG MOMENTS
- Yerdel Vargas' three-run home run in the eighth capped a monster night for Vermont, bringing the lead to 13-1.
- Ahead 3-1 in the sixth, Josh Watson's three-run homer extended the Vermont lead to 6-1.
- Brooklyn rallied for five runs in the ninth inning, cutting the deficit to seven runs. Raul Beracierta and Gavin Garay each drove in runs with RBI singles.
KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS
- Yoel Romero: 2-5, RBI, R
- Joe Genord: 1-3, RBI, R, BB
- Ranfy Adon: 1-2, 2 BB
NEWS & NOTES
- The Cyclones allowed a season-high 13 runs, surpassing their previous high of 11 on June 23 against Staten Island.
- Ranfy Adon, who had walked twice in 101 plate appearances this season, earned two free passes to set a season-high in walks.
- The Cyclones bullpen has allowed 23 earned runs in 22.1 innings over the past four games, yielding six home runs.
- Yoel Romero finished the series with four hits in nine at-bats in the final two games, while Gavin Garay went 5-11 over the three-game set to continue his six-game hitting streak.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones vs. Tri-City ValleyCats - 6 p.m.
MCU Park - Coney Island, NY
Probables: RHP Matt Cleveland (3-2, 3.46) vs. RHP Seth Shuman (0-3, 3.70)
Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets
Video: facebook.com/brooklyncyclones
Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen
