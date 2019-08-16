Tigers Squander Early Lead against Hudson Valley

Norwich, CT - Jake Holton went 1-for-3 with his first professional home run, but the Connecticut Tigers (29-31) fell 3-1 to the Hudson Valley Renegades (36-24). Holton has now reached base in the last 17 straight games.

Holton gave the Tigers the 1-0 lead, but Hudson Valley answered in the following frame. Nick Sogard drove in the first run on an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Hill Alexander delivered an RBI sacrifice fly later in the inning off of Jack O'Loughlin (Loss, 2-4) to make it 2-1.

Alexander brought home his second RBI on a base-hit to make it 3-1. O'Louhglin pitched six innings with three runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

Jacob Lopez (Win, 2-0) pitched six innings with one run on one hit, one walk and seven strikeouts. This was a season-high for Lopez. Steffon Moore (Save, 2) pitched the final three innings of the game for Hudson Valley. Moore allowed no runs on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Connecticut Tigers will be back in action tomorrow to being a series against their Stedler Division rival, the Lowell Spinners. You can catch all the action on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call from Lowell. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

