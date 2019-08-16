Doubledays Fall, 3-2, to Crosscutters

AUBURN, NY - The Doubledays (21-37) dropped game 2 of their series against the Crosscutters (24-36) on Tuesday, 3-2, as their offense failed to get rolling against Williamsport's arms.

The game started off fast as both teams exchanged single runs in the first inning. Corbin Williams and Nate Fassnacht - who led off the contest with back-to-back singles - advanced on a sacrifice bunt, which allowed Logan O'Hoppe to knock a run in on a fielder's choice. Caldioli Sanfler led off the home half with a strikeout, but Ricardo Mendez lined a double to left field and then swiped third base. Jake Randa followed with a walk, and Onix Vega brought in Mendez on a sacrifice fly to center field.

But while the Doubledays were able to get to him early, starter Leonel Aponte was able to settle down and retire the next two frames in order. Aponte sat down the first two batters in the fourth, but was pulled in favor of Hsin-Chieh Lin to retire Jeremy Ydens.

Doubledays starter Rafael Gomez was also settled down in the second and third innings, but, unlike Aponte and Lin, was not able to put away the opposition quietly in the fourth. Three straight singles loaded the bases for the Crosscutters, and a force out at second base gave Williamsport back the lead. A single tacked on another run, but an Auburn double play ended the inning.

Auburn was able to push across a run against Lin in the fifth inning as Jake Alu - who reached third base after a single, wild pitch, and pickoff error - came into score on a single from Sanfler. Caldioli, however, was thrown out at second base after failing to stretch hit into a double.

The Doubledays went down quietly over the final four innings, as did the Crosscutters. Dylan Beasley, Hunter McMahon, and Bobby Milacki combined for four shutout innings while limiting Williamsport to just three hits.

The Doubledays will be back in action Friday for the series finale against the Crosscutters at 7 PM. Listen in on the action at fingerlakes1.com, milb.streamguys1.com, or the TuneIn app.

