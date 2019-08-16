Hot Pitching Continues

August 16, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





NORWICH, CT - Hudson Valley starting pitcher Jacob Lopez and reliever Steffon Moore combined to hold the Connecticut Tigers to only two hits as the Renegades salvaged the finale of a three-game series 3-1 Friday evening at Dodd Stadium. Renegades pitchers held the Tigers to only 10 hits for the series; only three of which came from the starters.

Connecticut drew first blood in the second as first baseman Jake Holton started the inning with his first homerun of the season. It was a solo shot to right and gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead. However, that was the only hit Lopez would allow as he went six innings and struck out seven while walking only one.

Hudson Valley would come back and take the lead with two runs in the third. Centerfielder Garrett Hiott ripped a triple to right to lead off the inning before Leftfielder K.V. Edwards was hit with a pitch to put runners at the corners with nobody out. Edwards promptly stole second then shortstop Nick Sogard lined an RBI single to right, which scored Hiott and moved Edwards to third. Rightfielder Hill Alexander followed and lofted a sacrifice fly to right to bring in Edwards and gave the Renegades a 2-1 lead.

Hudson Valley tacked on an insurance run in the fifth. With one out, Edwards grounded an infield single to Connecticut pitcher Jack O'Loughlin. Sogard came up next and notched his own infield single with a soft grounder to first, which moved Edwards to second. Alexander was the next batter, and he roped an RBI single to left to up the Renegades' lead to two.

That was all Hudson Valley's pitchers needed. Lopez (2-0) picked up the win, while Moore tossed three shutout innings to close the game and record his second save. The right-hander also allowed a hit and struck out four. O'Loughlin (2-4) suffered the loss for Connecticut as he gave up three runs on six hits over six frames. He also walked two and struck out six.

The Renegades collected eight hits for the evening as the top third of their lineup went a combined 6-9. Sogard led the charge by going 3-4 with three singles and an RBI. Edwards finished 2-4 and scored two runs. Alexander recorded the other hit and drove in two.

The Renegades return home tomorrow when they start a three-game series with the Staten Island Yankees beginning at 6:05. Right-hander Rodolfo Sanchez (2-1, 3.47 ERA) will toe the bump for the Renegades against fellow righty Anderson Munoz (5-2, 2.87 ERA) of the Yankees. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at (845) 838-0094.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.