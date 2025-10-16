NWSL All Goals - Week 24
Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 16, 2025
- Racing's Hase, O'Kane to Join U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team for Upcoming Camp - Racing Louisville FC
- Five Utah Royals Players Called up for International Duty - Utah Royals FC
- Three Bay FC Players Selected to Participate in October U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team Camp - Bay FC
- Gotham FC's Schupansky Named to U.S. U-23 Training Camp Roster - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Orlando Pride Bow out of Concacaf W Champions Cup After 1-1 Draw with C.F. Pachuca Femenil - Orlando Pride
- Spirit Takes Down Monterrey 4-0 to Win Group B in Team's First W Champions Cup - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.