November 19 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome Brayden Yager and the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday, December 3rd at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3ZbBNvA.

Wednesday Night in The Dub: The open a five-game road trip on Wednesday in Everett against the Western Conference leading Silvertips at 8:00pm MT. The game will be feature by the WHL with the 'Wednesday Night in The Dub' broadcast available for free on both CHLTV and YouTube. Find out more at www.whl.ca.

SpongeBob SquarePants Jersey Auction: The special SpongeBob SquarePants themed jerseys will be available for auction starting Saturday, November 16th at 5:00pm and running through until Sunday, November 24th at 12:00pm. Proceeds raised will benefit the Alberta Children's Hospital. Fans can place their bids by visiting: https://www.32auctions.com/canesspongebob.

Hurricanes Suite Auction: Bid on the opportunity to experience the December 11th Hurricanes game against the Saskatoon Blades from the 'Canes suite. The auction is live until Wednesday, November 20th at 1:00pm.

Bid today by visiting: https://www.32auctions.com/canessuite2024. Christmas Pack: The Hurricanes will once again be offering a Christmas Pack this holiday season. Purchase the Christmas Pack for $49.00 plus GST and receive two ticket vouchers to a game and a $20 Gift Card to the Hurricanes store Top Shelf! Visit the Hurricanes Office at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena to purchase.

Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss: The Hurricanes announced they will host their 28th annual Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss on Friday, December 6th against the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the Toque and Teddy Toss are now available for purchase by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge. With a purchase of a $16.00 toque or teddy, fans will receive a free ticket to the game - while supplies last.

Prime Rib Buffet: The Canadian Western Bank Lounge will be holding a Prime Rib Dinner Buffet on Friday, December 6th when the Hurricanes host the Medicine Hat Tigers for the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss. The buffet will include Prime Rib, potatoes, vegetables, salads, buns and butter, and Au Jus for $29.95. Reservations can be made by calling Michelle Samek at 403-360-8307.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Home Away From Home: The Hurricanes will play a total of nine games on the road during the month of November. Brown Socialhouse is the 'Canes official Home Away From Home. Visit Browns Socialhouse on the West side or the South Side to watch the game on the big screen.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are excited to offer 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6!

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Saturday, November 16th - vs. Victoria Royals (3-2 Loss): The Hurricanes had their season-long four-game winning streak end on Saturday with a 3-2 loss to the Victoria Royals at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Logan Wormald and Leo Braillard scored in the defeat while Koen Cleaver made 16-saves in the loss. Lethbridge fell to 8-2-1-0 on the season at home this year.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, November 20th - at Everett Silvertips (8:00pm MT): The Hurricanes open a five-game road trip on Wednesday when they visit the Everett Silvertips at Angel of the Winds Arena at 8:00pm MT. It will be the first of a three-game US Division road swing for the 'Canes. Lethbridge enters on a three-game road winning streak sitting with a 4-4-0-0 record away from home this year.

Friday, November 22nd - at Portland Winterhawks (8:00pm MT): Lethbridge continues their road trip on Friday in the Rose City as they visit the Portland Winterhawks at the Veterans Memorial Arena at 8:00pm MT.

It will be the only meeting of the season for the 'Canes and the defending Western Conference Champion Winterhawks.

Saturday, November 23rd - at Seattle Thunderbirds (7:00pm MT): The 'Canes will end a three-game US Division road trip on Saturday when they visit the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:00pm MT at the accesso ShoWare Center. The T-Birds will be hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

