Broncos & Americans Lock-Up for Lone Match-Up of the Season

November 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - It's a battle of two of the hottest teams in the Western Hockey League at InnovationPlex as the Swift Current Broncos (13-6-0-0) look for their fifth straight win of the season as they host the Tri-City Americans (13-5-1-0) Wednesday night.

After a six day break the Broncos will look for their sixth straight win and are winners of nine of their last ten games while holding the top home record in the Eastern Conference at 10-2-0-0. Their counterparts the Tri-City Americans are also on a road despite starting their East Division road-trip with two losses. The Americans are 8-2-0-0 in their last ten including a league best 12-game winning streak this season.

LAST GAME 5-4 OTW vs Warriors: The Broncos would stay undefeated in the month of the November with a sweep of a home-at-home series with the Moose Jaw Warriors with third straight game between the two clubs needing overtime. Luke Mistelbacher's career high four point night (2 goals, 2 assists) would include the OT winner with 24.6 seconds left. Parker Rondeau scored his first WHL goal while Brady Birnie would also contribute on thescore sheet with his 14th of the season while Joey Rocha made 33 saves in the win

VS. TRI-CITY: This is the only meeting of the season with the Broncos & Americans, Swift Current won at home during the 2023-24 season by a 6-2 final. Clarke Caswell lead the Broncos in scoring with a goal and an assist in the win while Joey Rocha took the win in net. The Broncos all-time since 1996 against the Americans are 14-11-1-1 (five ties) while at home they sport a 8-4-1-1 (three ties) mark.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

November 19/2024 - at Swift Current January 9/2024 - at Swift Current (6-2 SC)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (14) - Brady Birnie Assists (23) Clarke Caswell

Points (35) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (4) - Birnie, Gould Power Play Assists (7) - Luke Mistelbacher

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (28) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+10) - Josh McGregor

Shots (85) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (23.7%) - Brady Birnie

Face-off Wins (223) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (52.4%) - Caswell, Coupland

Wins (8) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.895) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.31) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 20 GP: 13G-10A-23 PTS Clarke Caswell: 17 GP: 7G - 23A - 30 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 19 GP: 13G-22A-35 PTS Ty Coupland: 17 GP: 6G - 5A - 11 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 18 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 19: 14G - 16A- 30 PTS

Reid Dyck: 13: 8-5-0-0 3.31 GAA .895 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 19 GP: 4G- 13A - 17 PTS

Rylan Gould: 12: 6G-6A-12PTS (4 PPG) Joey Rocha: 7 GP: 5-1-0-0 3.70 GAA .888 SV%

