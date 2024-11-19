Portland Winterhawks Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual Shop with a Hawk Event

November 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks continued their tradition of giving back to the community with their 12th annual Shop with a Hawk event, held last Tuesday evening at the Fred Meyer store on North Interstate Avenue. The heartwarming initiative paired Winterhawks players with 24 students from Chief Joseph Elementary School for a special holiday shopping experience.

Thanks to the generous fundraising efforts of the Portland Winterhawks Booster Club, which raised over $4,000 for the event, each student received a $180 Fred Meyer gift card to spend while shopping with their Winterhawks buddy. The program specifically selected students who could benefit most from this opportunity, with the added goal of inspiring their interest in sports.

Winterhawks players Kayd Ruedig and Griffin Darby were among the team members who participated in the festive shopping spree. Ruedig shared his enthusiasm about the experience, noting that the best part of the day was "meeting everybody, making everyone happy, and getting new Christmas presents."

For Darby, the experience reminded him of shopping with his own sister. "It was awesome," he said, describing how his young shopping partners eagerly led him through the store. One of the day's highlights included the purchase of a popular singing "Milky Man" toy, which provided entertainment throughout the shopping adventure.

The event, which ran from 4:30 to 6:00 PM, concluded with Fred Meyer providing complimentary snacks and refreshments for the students as they waited for their parents. The store's hospitality added an extra touch of warmth to an already meaningful evening.

This annual tradition continues to demonstrate the Portland Winterhawks' commitment to community engagement, creating lasting memories for both the young students and the players alike. From winter jackets to toys, each purchase represented not just a gift, but a connection made between the team and the young members of their community.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.