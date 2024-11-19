Gameday Preview: Game 22 at Saskatoon Blades

November 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is first of four matchups between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Saskatoon Blades this season. The Blades won all four matchups against the Tigers last season. The Tigers look to flip the script as they travel to Saskatoon this time around as the Tigers come in having won 3 in a row.

2023-24 Season Series:

Saskatoon 3 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Sept 30, 2023)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Saskatoon 5 (Feb 2, 2024)

Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 17, 2024)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Saskatoon 3 (Mar 8, 2024)

Last Game: The Tigers are coming off a solid win in Medicine Hat last Friday night. The Tigers beat the Victoria Royals in a 5-1 thrashing only allowing 14 shots on net for the game. Gavin McKenna would pick up his 50th and 51st goals as a Tiger. Meanwhile, Ryder Ritchie (F) and Josh Van Mulligen (D) made their way back into a depleted Tigers lineup with Ritchie potting his first goal as a Medicine Hat Tiger.

2024-25 Standings:

12-9-0-0 Central Div. - 2nd Eastern Con. - 4th Home (8-4-0-0) Away (4-5-0-0)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (17) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (7)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (28) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.893)

Points - Gavin McKenna (41) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.84)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (52) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+18)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 21 - 84 - 21.4%

Penalty Kill: 69 - 90 - 78.9%

Recent Transactions: The Tigers traded defenceman Nate Corbet to the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for forward Ethan Neutens, a 2025 3rd Round Pick, and a 2028 5th Round Pick on November 14th. The Tigers have also sent forward Brayden Ryan-MacKay back to SAHA's U18 Prep Team, the rookie has played 13 games for the Tigers this season registering 1 goal. Additionally, Ryder Ritchie (F) and Josh Van Mulligen (F) return to the lineup after recovering from their respective injuries.

Milestones: Gavin McKenna pots his 50th and 51st goals as a Medicine Hat Tiger last Friday. McKenna now sits at 51 goals, 105 assists for 156 points through only 98 career WHL games. Hunter St. Martin is also looking to hit his 50th goal as a Medicine Hat Tiger, St. Martin also sits 5 points away from 100 total points in his WHL career.

Ruck N' Roll: Tigers rookies Liam and Markus Ruck returned to Medicine Hat with more than just memories from their stint with Team Canada White at the U17 World Hockey Challenge. Team Canada White clinched a 3-1 victory over Team Canada Red in the gold medal game in Sarnia, Ontario. The Ruck brothers made their mark, combining for 8 points over 5 games-Markus with 2 goals and 2 assists, and Liam with 4 assists. The Rucks have continued their U17 success posting a combined 3 points over 2 games since returning to the Tigers lineup.

Hunt...ing for Goals: Hunter St. Martin is having a career year for the Medicine Hat Tigers. With some standout performances this season, he's tallied 17 goals over 18 games, including an impressive 9 goals in a 5 game stretch. St. Martin has recorded two hat tricks so far, one of which included an incredible 5-goal game. Now, the Florida Panthers prospect sits just one goal away from reaching his 50th career WHL goal.

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 41 Points (1st)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 17 Goals (Tied 5th)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 Assists (1st)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 3 SHG (1st) Andrew Basha 2 SHG (Tied 2nd)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 9 PPA (Tied 3rd)

Roster Makeup: 26 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) Harsanyi, McCann, McKenna, Kashkowski, Paranych, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Ryan-MacKay, Gordon-Carroll

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Tigers Schedule:

LAST FIVE RESULTS NEXT FIVE TIME

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-6 Loss @ Saskatoon Blades, Tues. Nov 19 7:00 PM (ST)

Vs Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 Loss @ Prince Albert Raiders, Wed. Nov 20 7:00 PM (ST)

Vs Moose Jaw Warriors 8-4 Win @ Edmonton Oil Kings, Fri. Nov 22 7:00 PM (MT)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 2-1 Win Vs Saskatoon, Sat. Nov 23 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Victoria Royals 5-1 Win Vs Brandon, Fri. Nov 29 7:00 PM (MT)

Gametime is 6:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 or watch at watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.