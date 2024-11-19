Hitmen Sign Goaltender Anders Miller

November 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have signed 2006 born goaltender Anders Miller to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Miller, a product of Anchorage Alaska, comes to the Hitmen from the Lloydminster Bobcats of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), where he has posted a 1.98 GAA and 0.919 save percentage over 10 games played this season.

"We have been interested in Anders for quite some time now and are pleased that he has chosen to join our organization to continue his development." said General Manager Garry Davidson. "We are grateful to be able to work and collaborate with teams like Lloydminster of the AJHL through the Western Canadian Development Model."

Anders Millers joins the team this week. As a result, Kason Kobelka has been reassigned to the Calgary Northstars U18 AAA.

ANDERS MILLER - GOALTENDER

HOMETOWN: Anchorage, Alaska

DOB: October 4, 2006

HEIGHT: 6'2

WEIGHT: 190 lbs

CATCHES: Left

Regular Season Team League GP GAA SV% SO

2024-25 Lloydminster Bobcats AJHL 10 1.98 0.919 0

2023-24 Sioux Falls Power 18U AAA T1EHL 18 U 34 2.80 0.918 3

2022-23 Sioux Falls Power 16U AAA T1EHL 16U 16 3.48 0.901 4

Calgary returns to play on Friday, Nov. 22 when they welcome the Victoria Royals to Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7:00 p.m. start.

