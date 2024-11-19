Winterhawks Call up Forward Owen Chapman

November 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today recalled forward Owen Chapman from the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA (SMAAAHL) to the team's active roster as an affiliate player.

Chapman, 16, ranks second on the Contacts with eight goals and 18 points through his first 15 games of the season. The Saskatoon, Sask. native has accumulated 43 points in 59 games across two seasons in the SMAAAHL. He previously participated with Team Saskatchewan at the 2023 WHL Cup and produced three assists in five tournament games. The 5-foot-10, 161-pound centerman appeared in four WHL preseason contests with the Winterhawks and registered two shots on goal. Chapman was originally selected by Portland in the third round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Chapman is eligible to play in ten (10) games under affiliate player status.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.