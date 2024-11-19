Winterhawks Call up Forward Owen Chapman
November 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today recalled forward Owen Chapman from the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA (SMAAAHL) to the team's active roster as an affiliate player.
Chapman, 16, ranks second on the Contacts with eight goals and 18 points through his first 15 games of the season. The Saskatoon, Sask. native has accumulated 43 points in 59 games across two seasons in the SMAAAHL. He previously participated with Team Saskatchewan at the 2023 WHL Cup and produced three assists in five tournament games. The 5-foot-10, 161-pound centerman appeared in four WHL preseason contests with the Winterhawks and registered two shots on goal. Chapman was originally selected by Portland in the third round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
Chapman is eligible to play in ten (10) games under affiliate player status.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024
- Hitmen Sign Goaltender Anders Miller - Calgary Hitmen
- Winterhawks Call up Forward Owen Chapman - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview - Royals at Oil Kings - November 20th, 2024 - Victoria Royals
- Portland Winterhawks Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual Shop with a Hawk Event - Portland Winterhawks
- Gameday Preview: Game 22 at Saskatoon Blades - Medicine Hat Tigers
- November 19 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Broncos & Americans Lock-Up for Lone Match-Up of the Season - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Winterhawks Call up Forward Owen Chapman
- Portland Winterhawks Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual Shop with a Hawk Event
- Winterhawks Weekly: Late Game Heroics Earn Hawks Two Big Wins
- Thompson Plays Overtime Hero as Hawks Rally for 6-5 Victory in Vancouver
- Thompson Plays Overtime Hero as Hawks Rally for 6-5 Victory in Vancouver