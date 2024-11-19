Game Preview - Royals at Oil Kings - November 20th, 2024

November 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

This week, the Victoria Royals are continuing their road trip through Alberta as they are set to face off against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Rogers Place with puck drop set for 6:00 pm PT.

This will be the first meeting between the Royals and Oil Kings since last season on Dec. 30. That game required overtime, and resulted in a 4-3 win for Victoria as Justin Kipkie scored the game-winning goal. Wednesday's game will be the only time these two teams meet this season.

The Royals are carrying a 3-1 record through the first half of their extended eight-game road trip. They started strong with wins over both the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kamloops Blazers before heading to Alberta. Following a loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers, the Royals bounced back on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Nate Misskey - Misskey, 19, has proven to be one of the most impactful defencemen for the Royals this season, as he currently leads the team in plus/minus at +7. The product of Melfort, SK, has appeared in 16 games for the Royals this season, accumulating 14 points with 10 helpers while netting four goals. Additionally, Misskey was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

EDMONTON

Gracyn Sawchyn - Born in Grande Prairie, AB, Sawchyn has been an offensive powerhouse for the Oil Kings this season. The 19-year-old center has skated in 17 games for the Oil Kings, netting nine goals and leading the team in both assists (14) and points (23). All but two of Sawchyn's points this season came during a 12-game point streak which spanned from Oct. 12 to Nov. 10. During this streak, the center recorded 21 points and all nine of his goals, while adding 12 assists.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (12W-6L-2OTL-1SOL-TP2) - 4th in Western Conference

EDMONTON - (8W-10L-1OTL-1SOL-TP18) - 9th in Eastern Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â November 20, @ EDM - 6:00 pm

Â November 22, @ CAL - 6:00 pm

Â November 23, @ RD - 6:00 pm

Â November 27, @ EVT - 7:05 pm

Â November 29, v. SEA - 7:05 pm

