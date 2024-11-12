November 12 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome Cole Reschny and the Victoria Royals on Saturday, November 16th at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/48OFTg5.

RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night: On Saturday night the Hurricanes will host RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network. The 'Canes will wear special SpongeBob SquarePants themed jerseys that will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Children's Miracle Network. The game will also feature themed prizing, a kids zone with colouring and photobooth while the first 1,000 fans will receive a mini stick from RE/MAX. Fans are also encouraged to dress as they favourite SpongeBob SquarePants character. Tickets are available by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre.

Post Game Skate: On Saturday, November 16th, the Hurricanes will hold a post-game skate with the 'Canes players after their game against the Victoria Royals, presented by 106.7 ROCK and KiSS 107.7. All skaters must wear a helmet (hockey, bike, snowboard, ski, etc.). No strollers, sticks or pucks allowed while shoes are also not permitted on the ice - skates only.

Hurricanes Suite Auction: Bid on the opportunity to experience the December 11th Hurricanes game against the Saskatoon Blades from the 'Canes suite. The auction is live until Wednesday, November 20th at 1:00pm.

Bid today by visiting: https://www.32auctions.com/canessuite2024.

Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss: The Hurricanes announced they will host their 28th annual Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss on Friday, December 6th against the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the Toque and Teddy Toss are now available for purchase by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge. With a purchase of a $16.00 toque or teddy, fans will receive a free ticket to the game - while supplies last.

Christmas Pack: The Hurricanes will once again be offering a Christmas Pack this holiday season. Purchase the Christmas Pack for $49.00 plus GST and receive two ticket vouchers to a game and a $20 Gift Card to the Hurricanes store Top Shelf! Visit the Hurricanes Office at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena to purchase.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Home Away From Home: The Hurricanes will play a total of nine games on the road during the month of November. Brown Socialhouse is the 'Canes official Home Away From Home. Visit Browns Socialhouse on the West side or the South Side to watch the game on the big screen.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are excited to offer 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6!

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

Wednesday, November 6th - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7-6 Win): The Hurricanes ended a two-game losing streak on Wednesday with a wild 7-6 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Leo Braillard scored twice while Logan McCutcheon, Brayden Edwards, Kash Andresen, Logan Wormald and Cameron Norrie added the others in the win. Lethbridge improved to 8-1-1-0 on home ice this year.

Friday, November 8th - at Moose Jaw Warriors (7-3 Win): Lethbridge earned a 7-3 victory on Friday in Moose Jaw against the Warriors at the MJ Events Centre to open a stretch of nine games in nine different cities. Shane Smith and Brayden Edwards each scored twice while Hayden Pakkala, Logan Wormald and Noah Chadwick potted the others. It marked the first time in nearly five years the 'Canes scored seven goals in back-to-back games. The win ended a four-game road losing streak.

Sunday, November 10th - at Regina Pats (3-2 Win): The 'Canes won their third-straight game on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 victory over the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre. Miguel Marques, Brayden Edwards and Logan Wormald scored in the win while Brady Smith made 19-saves in the win.

Monday, November 11th - at Brandon Wheat Kings (3-0 Win): The Hurricanes won their fourth-straight game on Remembrance Day with a 3-0 victory in Brandon against the Wheat Kings. Logan Wormald, Noah Chadwick and Miguel Marques scored in the win while Koen Cleaver made 35-saves for his first WHL shutout.

The 'Canes improved to 12-5-1-0 on the season and overtook first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Saturday, November 16th - vs. Victoria Royals (6:00pm): The Hurricanes will pitstop at home on Saturday for one game as they welcome the Victoria Royals at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 6:00pm. It will mark the only meeting of the season between the Hurricanes and Royals and Victoria's first visit to Lethbridge since November 1st, 2022 when the 'Canes earned a 5-1 win. The Hurricanes are 8-1-1-0 on home ice this season.

